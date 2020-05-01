Cornell Cooperative Extension to give away seeds Saturday to inspire residents to plant their own Victory Gardens

BINGHAMTON, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo are turning to the past for inspiration for a way to engage people’s civic pride while helping to feed the hungry.

CCE is giving away seeds Saturday at the Regional Farmers Market so that residents can plant Victory Gardens similar to the ones created during World War II.

Those interested in starting a Victory Garden can drop by the market to grab a variety of seeds including squash, lettuce, beans, cucumbers, and more.

Agricultural Specialist Brian Aukema says it’s time to get back to square one.

“As citizens of the United States, we have kind of gone away from some of the basics, and I think it’s an opportunity for us to kind of go back to the basics. You see the victory gardens from World War 2, and how they really started, and I think this is an opportunity for us to kind of bring that back, and really teach and educate and bring that opportunity for people to come back and learn about where their food comes from,” says Aukema.

A table will be set up during the market from 9 to 1 tomorrow where customers can grab seeds for their garden.

There will also be cards with website links and instructions for beginning gardeners.