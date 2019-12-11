Cornell Cooperative Extension reaching out about what they do for the community

TOWN OF DICKINSON – Cornell Cooperative Extension is looking to spread the word about all it does in our community.

CCE of Broome County held its annual meeting yesterday inside the Broome County Farmers Market building which it operates on Upper Front Street.



The farm-to-table style luncheon included an overview view of the previous year and a look ahead to 2020.



Cornell Cooperative has 60 staff members in 11 departments handling issues related to agriculture, workforce development, the environment, nutrition and youth programming.

Executive Director Vicki Giarratano says our region has almost 600 farms producing a wide variety of commodities.

“It’s not always just the farmer and the pitchfork. There’s science, engineering and technology behind agriculture so we’re also training up the next generation of farmers through workforce pipelines called 4-H, Ag in the Classroom, youth development programs, getting the next generation ready to produce our food and keep it safe,” say Giarratano.

Giarrantano says a major focus is on assisting farmers with processing, packaging, distributing and selling their goods.

To that end, Cornell Cooperative operates a commercial kitchen for processing and canning as well as a Taste New York store for retail.

The organization bestowed its Friends of Extension award on 4H leader Sharon Collet and community partner Mary McFadden of the Broome County Health Department.

And its annual O Cleon Barber Award went to longtime employee Kevin Matthers.