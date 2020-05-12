Cornell Cooperative Extension hands out masks and sanitizer to farmers

BINGHAMTON, NY – Farmers around the area received some PPE aid earlier today.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County handed out masks and hand sanitizer to farmers and their employees at three different locations.

CCE was able to provide 5-thousand masks and roughly 380 gallons of hand sanitizer in Binghamton, Whitney Point, and Windsor between 10 and 2.

At the Taste New York site on Upper Front Street, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo was on hand to help with the distribution efforts.

She was also joined by Cornell Cooperative Executive Director Beth Roberts.

Roberts says the lines for the PPE were forming before the allotted time even began.

“We had four farms waiting, prior to that time. And then we have distribution sites out in Whitney Point and Windsor, and all have seen over 10 farms already this morning,” says Roberts.

Assemblywoman Lupardo added that while there were over 500,000 masks distributed statewide for farmers, more could be handed out in the future if the need arises.