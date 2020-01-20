CoreLife ready to launch “CoreLife Challenge”

VESTAL, NY -A healthy eating restaurant in Vestal is looking to help people improve their diet in the new year.

CoreLife Eatery, located in the University Plaza on the Parkway, is bringing back its 21 day CoreLife challenge.

The promotion is meant to encourage healthy eating for everyone, even those who don’t routinely eat at CoreLife.

Co-Founder Todd Mansfield says the program requires participants to eat non-processed foods, items that come naturally from the ground and sea.

He adds the campaign this year could be much bigger than in years past.

“From a healthcare perspective, that’s my background, it’s like the reason I’m doing this is that I really believe that getting healthy is more than going to a health club. You really have to consider what you’re eating. What you’re putting in your body. And when we do that, you’re almost assured to have a positive change,” said Mansfield.

After attracting 400 participants in its first year, the effort ballooned to 22 thousand across the country last year.

The CoreLife website has tips for those interested in accepting the challenge.

The event begins on Wednesday and runs through February 12th.