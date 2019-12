VESTAL, NY – Vestal Police are investigating a robbery at CoreLife Eatery late Friday night in the University Plaza.

Police received a call at around 10pm Friday evening from an employee saying the the suspect showed them a handgun and demanded the money in the register.

The suspect was wearing a white mask, light blue jeans and a grey hoodie.

They appeared to be 5 to 5’2 weighing about 100 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vestal Police Department at 754-2477.