CoreLife Eatery remains open using social distancing

VESTAL, NY – A Vestal health food restaurant has devised a way to ensure social distancing while its customers wait in line for takeout.

CoreLife Eatery in the University Plaza is offering its fast-casual salads, bowls and bone broths for curb-side pickup.

However, customers can still come inside to the counter and order their meal exactly as they like it.

Vice-President of Training Rachel Birmingham says CoreLife is providing a gentle reminder of how far they should be staying apart.

“You’ll notice on our ground that we have orange tape throughout the restaurant for people that are coming in and are getting their food to go. That’s just to help enforce our 6-feet social distancing rule that we have going on, and then we are also offering curb-side service, where if you do get your food to go, you can call in an request that we bring it right out your car,” says Birmingham.

For a menu and information about future specials, click here.