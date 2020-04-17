Cops 4 Cause teams up with Smokey Legends BBQ to help feed Binghamton General staff

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local charity is teaming up with a barbecue joint in our area to feed hospital workers.

Cops 4 a Cause donated 100 meals a piece to local hospitals and first responders today.

Its first visit was to Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, followed by stops at Binghamton General on the South Side, and Wilson in Johnson City.

The organization partnered with Smokey Legends Barbecue to serve coleslaw, baked beans, bread, and a choice of pulled pork or chicken.

Cops 4 a Cause President Scott Pauly says those on the frontlines deserve all the help they can get.

“Cops 4 a Cause, we are all about giving back to the community where we live and work. Today is a perfect example of that. Health care workers are fighting daily on the front lines against a silent killer. If we can do something to make their day a little brighter, that’s a no-brainer for us. We are all in,” says Pauly.

Smokey Legends placed its trailer by the loading dock of Lourdes and handed off several loads of meals which were then dispersed among doctors, nurses, and anyone else working there.

Cops 4 a Cause is a group of retired police officers that routinely raises money for local charitable efforts.