Cooperpalooza celebrates life of Cooper Busch

BINGHAMTON, NY – Although he passed away nearly 2 years ago, Super Cooper continues to save the day.

The 3rd annual Cooperpalooza takes place tomorrow.

The family fun event has a Summer in Winter theme with bounce houses, hot dogs and hamburgers, sno cones and cotton candy.

Plus, new this year, a corn hole tournament.

It’s a fundraiser for the Super Cooper Saves the Day organization, which honors Cooper Busch, a Chenango Bridge boy with Down Syndrome who died of leukemia in 2018 at the age of 4.

Cooper’s infectious smile and positive attitude inspired many in the community.

The first Cooperpalooza raised money for the Busch family.

Last year, and going forward, it raises money to assist other families from our area with kids battling pediatric cancer.

Cooper’s mother Tara Busch says the goal is to spread smiles as Cooper did.