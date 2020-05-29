Congressman Brindisi calling on Congress to hold China accountable for COVID-19 missteps

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi is calling on Congress to take action to hold China accountable for alleged COVID-19 missteps.

Brindisi held a Zoom news conference call earlier today to explain an initiative he’s launching to investigate China’s coronavirus response.

The goal is to discover what role the Chinese government played in the COVID-19 outbreak as well as preparation for potential future outbreaks, including not relying as heavily on Chinese supplies.

Brindisi has joined 17 other colleagues in sending a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking for a bi-partisan path forward in finding facts and holding the Chinese government accountable.

“We need to come together, and that’s why this commission is so important. It has to be bi-partisan, and it has to be done soon so we can start to look at what steps need to be taken to prevent this kind of thing from happening again in the future. So, I’ve had good conversations with my Republican colleagues as well as folks on the Democratic side. There’s a lot of willingness to engage in a bi-partisan commission here. And to me, that’s the only way forward here, especially when dealing with an adversary as large as China,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi is hopeful for a quick response from the federal government.

However, there is some concern over the level of cooperation from China, saying that China has always done what is best for itself.