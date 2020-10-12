Congressman Antonio Delgado visits Deposit

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Antonio Delgado is working to visit every corner of his district this election season.

The representative of the 19th congressional district in New York made a stop outside Little Italy in Deposit yesterday.

It was all a part of his Distanced but Together initiative, during which Delgado is visiting several places in his district leading up to Election Day.

Delgado spoke to some of his supporters from the small town.

He also gave them signs to put in their yard showing support for the campaign.

The Hudson Valley-based Democrat says he enjoys visiting all areas in his district and hearing what the people have to say.

“You get to connect with folks, and I’ve always prided myself on getting every single corner of this district. It seems like, no matter where I am able to go, people are willing and able to connect, whether you are a Democrat, Republican, Independent, I think people appreciate the effort, and I am going to keep giving it,” says Delgado.

The district covers 11 counties, including the Broome County Town of Sanford, all of Delaware County, the Catskills and the Hudson Valley.

Delgado faces Republican Kyle Van De Water, Green Party candidate, Steven Greenfield, and Libertarian Victoria Alexander in the November election.