Congressman Antonio Delgado highlights the Coronavirus Stimulus Package

Congressman Antonio Delgado hopes that the recently passed Coronavirus Stimulus Package can instill confidence and some calm in Americans during this uncertain time.

Delgado, whose 19th Congressional District includes Delaware County and the Broome County Town of Sanford, says he took a significant role in making sure the legislation helped small business and small to mid-sized farms.

Assistance to individuals comes in the form of extended unemployment benefits that include the self-employed, gig workers and part-timers, and direct payments to low and middle-income persons and families.

For small businesses, there a forgivable loan program in which the money becomes a grant if the company keeps paying all of its workers.

Delgado pushed to have the next 6 months of Small Business Administration payments waived automatically for existing and future SBA loans.

“There’s nothing that needs to be done by the business owner to get the benefit of this waiver. It’s already in effect. You will see it on your books. The payments that were owed for the next 6 months will be gone. So, that is a big development that does not require any sort of effort on the part of the small business owner,” says Delgado.

Delgado also worked to include 9. 5 billion dollars in disaster assistance funding for small and mid-sized farms impacted by the pandemic.



He says many producers who sold to schools and restaurants have seen their markets dry up.

