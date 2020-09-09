Congressman Anthony Brindisi tours Norwich Pharma Services

NORWICH, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi made a trip to a Norwich pharmaceutical plant earlier today.

Brindisi took a tour of the Norwich Pharma Services facility, located off Route 12.

Norwich is a prescription medication manufacturing site, creating various pharmaceutical products.

After Brindisi wrapped up his walk around the plant, he was optimistic about the potential for creating more products at the Norwich plant.

“Certainly, as we look at other drugs that can be produced here in the United States, there’s definitely a lot of capacity here at this facility. I want to make sure that we’re doing what we can to produce more products here back home, as opposed to being too over reliant on adversaries overseas,” says Brindisi.

Along with other medications, Norwich Pharma is one of the leaders in the manufacturing of generic Tamiflu medication.

Brindisi said that this particular brand of flu medication is supplied to the U.S. government, and cited it’s importance with flu season approaching.