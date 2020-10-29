Congressman Anthony Brindisi stops at Sherburne Inn

SHERBURNE, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi took a break from the campaign trail to make a stop in Sherburne yesterday.

Brindisi toured the Sherburne Inn, which is in the process of being fully restored, with members of the Save The Sherburne Inn Restoration group.

While there has been a hotel on the site since 1803, the Sherburne Inn originally opened in 1917, and is located in the heart of the Chenango County village.

With so much history behind the building and land, Brindisi is thankful to see citizens step in and keep the legacy alive.

“It’s really a great example of historic preservation. To think, that just years ago, this was going to be torn down and turned into a convenience store. Thankfully, some very concerned citizens stepped in, formed a not-for-profit, bought the building, and now are restoring it to a restaurant and a hotel. It’s going to be beautiful,” says Brindisi.

The Sherburne Inn is on the National Register of Historic Places, with Brindisi adding he will look into helping the inn procure grants to help with the preservation and restoration process.