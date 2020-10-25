Congressman Anthony Brindisi spoke with local leaders in a virtual round table discussion

Earlier this week, Congressman Anthony Brindisi held a virtual round table discussion with other local officials

Brindisi spoke with local leaders, including Jason Garnar, Donna Lupardo, and Dan Reynolds about topics surrounding another COVID-19 relief package.



Among the main aspects of a new package included 100-billion dollars of further funding for testing and health care, rental and unemployment assistance, and another round of 12-hundred dollar stimulus checks.



As far as another key aspect of this package, Brindisi is looking to help not just individuals, but entire areas who are suffering as well.

U.S. Congressman Anthony Brindisi says, “A big piece of that that I’m fighting for is the state and local assistance to be able to provide help to our counties, our city, our towns and villages, which are all struggling right now with a drop in revenue.”

Brindisi says that while the CARES Act has helped particular organizations during the pandemic, he would much rather see that funding avoid going through the state government and go directly to local municipalities.



Broome County Legislator Dan Reynolds says that if there is to be another relief package, it needs to be more flexible than the last.

Broome County Legislator Dan Reynolds says, “We have other programs, and other things that we would pay, or do, or provide if we had the resources to do it. If we were required to do it, because it’s a mandated service, that again, is putting us in a position now where we have to borrow just to cover the cost for things like that. Whether we have a pile of money that came in from the federal government on things like the CARES Act, it was just too restrictive.”

Reynolds did add that he was thankful for the help from the CARES Act.

Brindisi says the new relief package is currently being framed out by a bi-partisan group that he is a part of called the Problem Solvers Caucus, and is hopeful that it is coming soon.