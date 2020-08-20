Congressman Anthony Brindisi speaks out against postal cuts

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi is lending his voice to the outcry over recent cuts implemented to the U-S Postal Service.

Brindisi held a news conference outside the main Binghamton Post Office on Henry Street, joined by other local elected leaders, postal union representatives and veterans.

The freshman Democrat says that at the postal sorting hub in Syracuse, which handles mail coming in and out of Greater Binghamton, 4 out of 15 sorting machines have already been decommissioned and removed.

He says it’s a disservice to postal customers 22nd Congressional District.

“These 1200 workers kept going each and every day during the pandemic and served as a lifeline for many communities. Their essential work needs to be recognized and Congress needs to act to make sure that they can continue to serve us,” says Brindisi.

Across the country, there have been stories about delayed deliveries of medications and other important mail and packages.

Brindisi says seniors, veterans and rural areas are particularly at risk.

Another major concern is whether the cuts will hamper the ability to deliver mail-in ballots in time to be counted during the upcoming election.

“Letter carriers have become angry, frustrated and embarrassed by various postal service management initiatives that are now resulting in delayed mail, undelivered routes in many areas of the country,” says Director of Legislation for New York Association of Letter Carriers Bill Cook.

Cook says he is confident that the postal service can still handle any surge in mail due to absentee ballots.

He says the estimated 160 million mail-in ballots pales in comparison to the 1.9 million Christmas cards that the postal service delivered last December.

Brindisi’s opponent in the November election, Republican Claudia Tenney says she is also a strong supporter of the postal service.

Tenney says that while it’s not intended to make money, it will require additional investment and innovation to achieve greater sustainability.