Congressman Anthony Brindisi shares disapproval over Paycheck Protection Program

NEW YORK – Congressman Anthony Brindisi says small businesses and rural communities are being shortchanged by the federal government’s roll out of the economic stimulus plan.

As Chase Campbell of our sister station in Utica shows us, Brindisi says he has a plan to hold the Small Business Administration accountable.

Representative Brindisi sent a letter to the Small Business Administration.

It urges them to change how the Paycheck Protection Program is distributed.

“The Small Business Administration is not administering this program equitably across the country,” says Brindisi.

First, he says the first stimulus favored big businesses.

He says large companies are taking advantage of the available money, leaving behind mom and pop shops.

“Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse got nearly 20 million dollars, a publicly traded company, with more than 5,000 employees nationwide got nearly 20 million dollars from the Pay Check Protection Program,” says Brindisi.

He also thinks some states are favored over others.

He said a state like Texas receives far more money in the program than New York, despite having far fewer COVID-19 cases.

“New York should be at the front of the list in terms of money being allocated under the Paycheck Protection Program. Not at the back of the list, where we are right now.”

Brindisi believes the compromise in the upcoming stimulus package will help.

It takes care of at least the issue with big business.

“Moving forward here, we have to make sure that there’s a set-aside, which there will be now, for smaller banks and credit unions to lend to smaller businesses,” says Brindisi.

He said this money has to go to those small businesses that may not close with their lender.