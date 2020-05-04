Congressman Anthony Brindisi pushes for additional coronavirus relief funds in bipartisan letter

NEW YORK – Upstate lawmakers are making a push to ensure local communities get the relief funds they need.

U.S. Representative Anthony Brindisi held a Zoom conference call earlier today to discuss a bipartisan push for state and local aid in future COVID-19 relief packages.

Brindisi formed this coalition along with roughly 25 other local, county, and state lawmakers around upstate New York.

The coalition will be sending a letter to Washington D.C. in hopes of not only ensuring funding, but that essential workers such as first responders and teachers won’t lose their jobs.

Brindisi fears that if no relief is given, the ramifications could be severe.

“It’s so important that we make sure that the priorities of our community are not left behind. If we don’t see assistance in the next package for our hometown heroes, who have been keeping us going during this pandemic, it’s going to mean forced layoffs. It’s going to mean raised taxes by local and state government. And it’s going to result in schools possibly closing,” says Brindisi.

During the Zoom call, Brindisi referred to positions such as fire fighters, police officers, and teachers being directly affected by those potential layoffs.