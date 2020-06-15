Congressman Anthony Brindisi is working to help those who may have thrown away stimulus debt cards

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi is working to help those who may have unintentionally thrown away their stimulus payments.

Earlier, Brindisi addressed the issue of people disposing of their stimulus payments that were sent to them in the form of a debit card.

As the congressman explained, the cards came in non-marked envelopes and looked like standard junk mail, prompting many to simply toss them in the trash.

Brindisi is writing to the I.R.S. and Treasury Department to improve their process, as well as to address what went wrong and how they will fix the issue.

While Brindisi says he prefers the direct deposit method of stimulus payment, his main concern is making sure people are aware their payment is coming and in what form.

“I can tell you, even with the direct deposit, we got a number of calls from folks saying, this money just appeared in our bank account. Is this our stimulus check? So, whatever the next step is, in terms of future stimulus, I.R.S and treasury have to do a better job, through public awareness, alerting people that your stimulus is coming, in this particular format or that particular format, that way it will cut down on a lot of confusion that the public has,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi is asking those who accidentally threw away their stimulus cards to call his office at 315-732-0713, and they will reach out to the Treasury Department on their behalf.