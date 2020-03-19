Congressman Anthony Brindisi enters self quarantine

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi has entered self-quarantine after finding out that 2 of his colleagues in the House of Representatives have tested positive for COVID-19.

Brindisi says he had contact with one of them, Congressman Ben McAdams of Utah, last week.

Brindisi says he is not exhibiting any symptoms and is in good health but has decided to self-quarantine on the advice of the Attending Physician of Congress.

He will be working from his home in the Utica area until Friday March 27th.

His offices remain closed to the public but his staff is available by phone.