Congressional Republican Steve Cornwell greatly benefiting from fundraising

BINGHAMTON, N.Y – Congressional candidate Steve Cornwell’s campaign is crowing over his recent fundraising success.

The Republican Broome County District Attorney says he’s raised $88,000 thousand dollars and has $66,000 on hand.

However, former Congresswoman and fellow Republican Claudia Tenney only announced her election bid two weeks ago and has yet to report any fundraising from this quarter.

Whomever wins the nomination will likely need much more money to be successful in defeating freshman Democrat Anthony Brindisi next year.

The race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District was one of the most expensive in the country in 2018.