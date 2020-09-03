Congress wary of Russian disinformation on Facebook as election nears

WASHINGTON, DC – Just months away from the presidential election, Facebook says the Russians are once again spreading misinformation on the social media platform.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on lawmakers reaction to Facebook and the foreign trolls.

With just 2 months until Election day some lawmakers are concerned misinformation spreading on social media could have an impact on voters.

{Congressman John Katko, R/NY} We’ve got to have our guard up extremely high.

New York Congressman John Katko, says Congress is working with the nation’s leading tech companies to help safeguard the election and police their platforms.

{Congressman John Katko, R/NY} because we’re doing that they’re now catching these schemes in their infancy.

Facebook recently removed a network of accounts linked to a Russian troll farm spreading misinformation targeting left-leaning voters.

{Congressman John Katko, R/NY} No question that the threats are going to continue — the question is how good are we going to be at detecting them and thwarting them?

Facebook also says it will restrict political advertisements in final lead up to the election.

{Carl Szabo, VP NetChoice} they’re actually not prohibiting all ads or political ads in the last week. What they’re doing is they’re saying you cannot have new political ads appearing.

Carl Szabo with NetChoice says that’s just one of the steps major social media platforms are taking to combat misinformation.

{Carl Szabo, VP NetChoice} within 6 months alone they’ve taken action on over 3 billion fake accounts and bots and taken them down.

Szabo says Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are attempting to clean up their platforms for the sake of consumers and the American election.

{Carl Szabo, VP NetChoice} we just need to be vigilant, we need to be aggressive.

Katko says besides misinformation the nation’s election systems are secure.

{Congressman John Katko, R/NY} you can have confidence that your vote is going to count.