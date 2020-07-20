Congress expected to begin talking about 2nd coronavirus relief

WASHINGTON, DC – This week, Congress is expected to start talking about another coronavirus relief package, and its probably going to be the last one before the election.

NewsChannel 34’s Trevor Shirley shows us what Democrats and Republicans want to see in this bill and what they don’t.

It’s got a name.

“The Recovery Act, cares 4.0.”

But no guarantee what it might contain.

“Kids in school, jobs, healthcare,” says Senator Mitch McConnell.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laid out these Republican priorities, as well as protection from lawsuits for businesses that choose to reopen.

“We don’t need an epidemic of lawsuits on top of the pandemic we’re already dealing with,” says McConnell.

But lawsuit immunity is a nonstarter for many Democrats, including Ohio senator Sherrod Brown.

“This one to me is dead on arrival, as is his amendment to strip away unemployment benefits,” says Brown.

That extra $600 in federal unemployment benefits ends this week.

Democrats what to extend it, but house minority leader Kevin McCarthy says that those extra benefits pay some workers more to stay home than go back to work.

“We don’t think any federal money should be spent that gives you a disincentive to work, we want to make sure we have incentives to keep going,” says McCarthy.

Brown also wants more money to protect service workers, like people in grocery stores and meat processing plants.

And there’s more.

“What about state and local government, what about rental assistance, what about money to re-open schools, all of these are major priorities,” says Brown.

And then there’s President Trump, who has threatened to veto any relief package without a payroll tax cut.

“It has been proven to be successful, it’s a big saving for the people.”

But that’s something very few Democrats or even Republicans want to pursue, since it would reduce funding for Social Security and Medicare.