Concerts in Every Corner: Binghamton Philharmonic plays at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary for meal pickup

BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite crowd restrictions, the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra has found a way to continue to spread joy through music.

The BPO resumed their Concerts in Every Corner series earlier today at the Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School in Binghamton.

For roughly 30 to 40 minutes, one of the orchestra’s violinists, Camille Enderlin, serenaded those who came through for the school’s lunch pick up program.

BPO Executive Director Paul Cienniwa feels that while the scenery may have changed, the orchestra’s goal hasn’t.

“This is another way for them to communicate. It’s a little bit of a change of pace because our performers are used to being on stage, and having an audience that’s sitting quietly and listening, and so on. But, this is still part of the art form. If we can inspire a child, or even an adult, to take on a new interest in live music, we are fulfilling our mission,” says Cienniwa.

Those who came by the school for the lunch pick up program were given free ticket vouchers for one of the orchestra’s future performances, once they are able to accommodate crowds.

The Concerts in Every Corner series is set to continue through the summer.