Compliance checks at Binghamton bars and restaurants turn up no issues

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton says compliance checks at restaurants and bars over the weekend turned up no violations.

Mayor Rich David ordered the city’s police and fire departments to step up their spot checks in response to news a week ago that zip code 13905, which includes Binghamton’s Westside and First Ward, was among the top 10 COVID hotspots in New York State.

No violations of mandated coronavirus safety protocols were discovered at 20 eateries and taverns.

Southside Councilman Joe Burns says he knows 2 people who caught the virus while attending a funeral in the city recently.

“We hadn’t had a lot of cases and now it’s spiking. At first, everybody was keeping their distance, everybody was washing their hands, nobody was shaking hands. We were doing all of these things that we were told to do, and then we let our guard down. So, I think as a community, we need to remind each other,” says Burns.

Mayor David says city officials will again be making compliance checks this week.

He says the state Liquor Authority also conducted investigations recently targeting downtown and the Westside and likewise found no violations.