Community Tee Project helps local small businesses through t-shirts

BINGHAMTON, NY – One local business has thought of a creative way to not only keep its employees working, but to help fund other businesses as well.

Aside from selling custom masks, TJ Ciaravino , owner of Worldwide Sport Supply, started the Community Tee Project out of the company’s warehouse in Vestal.

Businesses can send their logo to Ciaravino, which will be printed on a shirt and sold for $19 online.

Rather than Worldwide keeping the full amount though, 10 dollars will then be donated back to the corresponding business, helping out both organizations involved.

Ciaravino says that, while still early on, the project has already been a success.

“We’ve sold over 600 t-shirts. Orders are rolling in by the minute. The momentum on this has been fantastic. We’re really excited to be able to give back to the community,” says Ciaravino.

Currently, all shirts are on pre-order, and will be printed once the online store closes on June 1.

To see the over 70 business shirts available, go to broometees.itemorder.com/sale.