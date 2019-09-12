Community mourns 27-year old Giordi DeAngelo

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Family and friends are mourning the loss of a young man who dedicated his life to comedy, our community and his young family.

27-year-old Giordi DeAngelo died unexpectedly Sunday at his home in Port Dickinson as the result of a blood clot that traveled to his heart.

DeAngelo was very active in the local comedy scene, organizing the annual Comedy Crawl and helping to establish the new Boho Comedy Club which is set to open inside the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton.

This past weekend, he played drums in a production at the Cider Mill Stage called “End of the Rainbow” which starred his parents Shannon and Jan DeAngelo.

This weekend’s performances have been postponed.

A funeral has been scheduled for Friday at Saint Patrick’s Church in Binghamton starting at 11:00 AM.

His family will receive friends at the church beginning at 9:00 AM.

Giordi leaves behind his wife Stephanie and 8-month-old daughter Sophia.