Community COVID-19 cases

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

More public COVID-19 cases have been reported over the weekend.

A person who was at Target on Friday has tested positive.

They were in the store from 2:30 to 3:15.

The Broome County Health Department also warns of a COVID positive person at Buffet Star on November 7th from 3 to 5.

Jodi’s Diner in Binghamton has also had a case.

The infected person was there last Monday and Tuesday from 6 AM to 3 PM.

Additionally, a COVID positive person was on a Greyhound bus on November 7th departing New York City at 10 AM and arriving in Binghamton at 2 PM.

And finally the Tioga County Health Department has sent out the following regarding COVID-19 positive people at the following locations, all on Friday.

Visions Federal Credit Union in Owego from 11:45 to 12 P-M.

The Owego Kitchen from 12 P-M to 2 P-M.

And Tops in Owego from 3:30 to 3:45 P-M.

And Donolis in Apalachin on November 7 from 6:30 to 7:30 P-M and November 12 from 6 to 7:15 P-M.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus should quarantine for 2 weeks from exposure date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Election

Local News

More Local News