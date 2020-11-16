Community COVID-19 cases

More public COVID-19 cases have been reported over the weekend.

A person who was at Target on Friday has tested positive.

They were in the store from 2:30 to 3:15.

The Broome County Health Department also warns of a COVID positive person at Buffet Star on November 7th from 3 to 5.

Jodi’s Diner in Binghamton has also had a case.

The infected person was there last Monday and Tuesday from 6 AM to 3 PM.

Additionally, a COVID positive person was on a Greyhound bus on November 7th departing New York City at 10 AM and arriving in Binghamton at 2 PM.

And finally the Tioga County Health Department has sent out the following regarding COVID-19 positive people at the following locations, all on Friday.

Visions Federal Credit Union in Owego from 11:45 to 12 P-M.

The Owego Kitchen from 12 P-M to 2 P-M.

And Tops in Owego from 3:30 to 3:45 P-M.

And Donolis in Apalachin on November 7 from 6:30 to 7:30 P-M and November 12 from 6 to 7:15 P-M.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus should quarantine for 2 weeks from exposure date.