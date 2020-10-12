Columbus Day Parade cancelled

BINGHAMTON, NY – COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of another annual staple in downtown Binghamton: the Columbus Day parade and Tournament of Bands.

Although the parade was canceled, the Italian flag is still flying outside of City Hall, albeit without the formal flag raising ceremony.

And the city still hung more flags and painted a red center stripe along the traditional Court Street parade route.

Mayor Rich David, who is currently under quarantine as he recovers from the virus, issued a statement saying the city still celebrates its rich Italian-American community.