Columbian Financial raises money for CHOW

BINGHAMTON, NY – An annual fundraiser took on a deeper meaning this year for a local life insurance company.

Columbian Financial has been raising money for CHOW every year since 2010.

This year, the challenge was greater due to 95 percent of its employees working from home.

Instead of the usual friendly competition and in-person donations, employees were able to use apps such as PayPal and Venmo to donate money from their homes.

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Frank Lettera says that though they couldn’t fundraise together, there was still a large amount of participation.

“What drives a lot of the people at our company is the sense of community both within the company and outside of the company. And when people feel a need or feel an opportunity to go out in the community and help we usually get large numbers of people participating. And that really makes up the tone and tenor of who we are at Columbian,” says Lettera.

The group was able to raise over 65 hundred dollars for CHOW, which will provide about 3,200 meals.

Since 2010, they have donated 22 tons of food