Columbian Financial Group employees take a half-day to help local non profits

VESTAL N.Y – Employees at Columbian Financial Group took a half day last Friday to go out and support community organizations.

The second annual CFG Community Day of Service took place at 15 locations in Greater Binghamton.

Over 140 workers spent time on projects at area non-profits such as the Broome County Dog Shelter, GiGi’s Playhouse and the Fenton Free Library.

President and CEO Michael Fosbury says that after a successful first year, Columbian decided to make it an annual tradition.

“Our employees are very generous with their money and their time. This is actually a way for us to go out into the community and lend that helping hand,” said Fosbury.

Fosbury says the event also helps with team-building, bringing together employees from different departments.

Columbian Financial also raises food and money for CHOW every year.

Workers at CFG sites in Syracuse and Atlanta also volunteered Friday in their communities.