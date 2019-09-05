Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival to take place this weekend

NORWICH NY -Norwich is hosting a nationally-recognized festival of its own this weekend.



The 25th annual Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday in the East and West Parks in downtown Norwich.



The free event showcases the work of more than 120 artists and artisans displaying and selling their paintings, sculpture, fabric art, fine crafts, photography and more.

Plus, there’s three stages of live entertainment including headliner and blues musician Rory Block, fan favorite the Slambovian Circus of Dreams and performance painter Robert Channing.

There’s also a Kids’ Art Zone and a celebration of literary arts featuring world-champion slam poet Buddy Wakefield.



The festival runs from 10 to 6 on Saturday and 11 to 5 on Sunday.

For more information, go to Colorscape.org