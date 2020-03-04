Collaborate EcosySTEM meets at Kopernik; discusses how to increase region’s success

VESTAL, NY – A collective endeavor to bring schools, businesses, and communities together to inspire learning met today to discuss how to do it.

Collaborate EcosySTEM is a group of educators, scientists, business leaders, and others trying to increase the region’s success.

The group met this morning at Kopernik Observatory in Vestal for its 2nd meeting.

They discussed how to close gaps in education and business, and how to close them with STEM classes in school.

Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES Director of Career Opportunities and Rural Education Elizabeth Rickard says workforce development starts in school.

“This is a great way to collaborate with businesses and get them to understand the need and the gaps that we have within school districts. Likewise for school districts to have an opportunity to let businesses know what their challenges are in terms of staffing and budgeting and all that sort of stuff,” says Rickard.

There were several sessions on the day with many different speakers.

Among other things, cyber security, advanced manufacturing, and robotics were touched on.

One speaker made the point that one could make good money without a college degree, and the debts that come with it.