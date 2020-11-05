Cole Johnson shares his work in the Artisan Gallery for First Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local artist who has achieved success and acclaim for his depictions of wildlife is sharing his work with his hometown.

Cole Johnson of Chenango Forks has a show up at the Artisan Gallery on Court Street.

Johnson draws black and white images of North American birds and animals.

His work has been featured on outdoors magazines and in galleries in the Mountain West.

An avid hunter and fly fisherman, Johnson uses photos he takes as inspiration for his drawings.

He begins by spreading a coat of charcoal or graphite gray powder across the paper and then uses eraser to reveal the whites and pencils to add in the blacks.

“There is this gray tonality to the whole piece. But then there’s really intense darks and really intense lights. That’s what makes this work strong is that contrast. The contrasting elements of dark and light,” says Johnson.

Johnson says he also employs hard and soft edges to try to create a 3 dimensional illusion.

He travels to Yellowstone and Grand Teton Parks to photograph elk, mule deer and bison while around here he takes pictures of grouse and white-tailed deer.

Johnson will be at the Artisan Gallery tomorrow evening from 6 to 9 with an artist’s talk at 6:30.