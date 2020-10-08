Cold Blue YMCA fundraiser helps to keep homeless men off the street

BINGHAMTON, NY – An organization that provides supportive housing to men in downtown Binghamton is looking for the community’s help as it prepares for the winter.

The YMCA is preparing to shelter the homeless to get them off the streets and into warm conditions during the cold months ahead.

The facility takes in homeless men, gives them a warm bed for at least 1 night, plus a shower and a care package for when they leave.

This is all a part of Cold Blue, which is an initiative that the YMCA participates in as temperatures drop.

Fund Development Officer Dan Smith says they could always use volunteers and donations.

“On a given night, over 300 people, last time we knew, are basically homeless every night around the streets. Being one of the biggest agencies that can house as many people as we do, men, is crucial for this community. Obviously we need more support,” says Smith.

Cold Blue will activate when the state orders it, which is typically after there have been a few consecutive days of freezing temperatures.

The facility is looking for donations of toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, and other personal hygiene supplies.

If you would like to donate, or volunteer, you can call 770-9622, extension number 141.