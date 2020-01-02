“Coffee with a Cop” invites the public to talk with Delaware County cops

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DELAWARE COUNTY – Delaware County residents have an opportunity to get to know better those who are sworn to protect and serve.

The New York State Police and other regional law enforcement are hosting “Coffee With a Cop” on Sunday in Franklin.

The event will take place from 9 until noon at The Tulip and the Rose Cafe on Main Street.

The State Police say everyone is welcome to come, enjoy a cup of coffee, and get to know local law enforcement.

“Coffee With a Cop” is a national program which works to build relationships between police and the community.

It’s also an opportunity to share a concern in a casual setting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now