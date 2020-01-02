“Coffee with a Cop” invites the public to talk with Delaware County cops

DELAWARE COUNTY – Delaware County residents have an opportunity to get to know better those who are sworn to protect and serve.

The New York State Police and other regional law enforcement are hosting “Coffee With a Cop” on Sunday in Franklin.

The event will take place from 9 until noon at The Tulip and the Rose Cafe on Main Street.

The State Police say everyone is welcome to come, enjoy a cup of coffee, and get to know local law enforcement.

“Coffee With a Cop” is a national program which works to build relationships between police and the community.

It’s also an opportunity to share a concern in a casual setting.