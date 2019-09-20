Climate change rallies continue in Albany

ALBANY N.Y – People of all ages to took part in the Global Climate Strike at the New York State Capitol grounds in Albany today.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what actions activists are pushing for.

Climate action is an issue that brought hundreds together at the State Capitol Friday.

And it was just one of many rallies taking place around the world.

((Christopher MacLeish, Clifton Park Resident))

People working together is the only way we can really get anything done. I think frankly that individual choice and especially individual consumption is not going to get us anywhere.

Some activists say it’s the ‘existential threat’ of their generation.

((Sarah Berke, Niskayuna Resident))

it is important that we start to take action right now to start to reverse it.

During the last legislative session, lawmakers approved a bill to ban single-use plastic bags.

And, the state approved the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In a statement on the Global Climate strike Governor Cuomo said in part:

“…This summer I signed the most comprehensive and aggressive climate law in the country, and fulfilling its goals will create thousands of jobs and bring billions in economic investment to all corners of the state…”

And, that:

“…New York is already taking aggressive action to address this problem head-on…”

((Sarah Berke, Niskayuna Resident))

If states can show the way, show us what climate leadership looks like, then Hallelujah amen.

At the same time the Act doesn’t necessarily go far enough in all aspects so it’s a wonderful, wonderful start, but there’s still much work to do.

In Albany, Corina Cappabianca.



