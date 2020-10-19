Clean energy company wins a million dollars

BINGHAMTON, NY – A company based in Canada that pays other companies to limit their industrial emissions is getting a big boost from New York State.

ThermoAI was the winner of a million dollars this morning as part of the 76West Clean Energy Competition, which had its awards ceremony this morning.

The company uses its own artificial intelligence which reduces industrial admissions for other companies, and is looking for a new headquarters in the Southern Tier.

CEO Aiden Livingston says he thinks what his company offers should be examined closely by every industry.

“If our system was applied to every thermo-power plant, and only electricity generation, we would have double the environmental impact of wind and solar combined. Furthermore, like you were saying, this is a big data. This is an artificial intelligence problem. The more data we have, the more people we work with, the smarter our A.I. will get, and those efficiency gains will only go up,” says Livingston.

Livingston says the prize money will go toward hiring new employees who will be responsible technical work.

The other 3 finalists, AgreatE, C-O-I Energy Services, and Combplex were the other finalists in the contests, and will take home $500,000 each.

They are all required to move business operations to our region or establish direct connections with the Southern Tier economy.