Claudia Tenney tours National Pipe and Plastics

ENDICOTT, NY – This afternoon, Congressional candidate Claudia Tenney visited the National Pipe and Plastics plant in West Endicott.

Tenney met with executives and employees during their shift change.

She addressed the challenges of running a manufacturing business in the region.

National Pipe and Plastics understands this challenge as one of the largest PVC pipe makers in North America and one of the largest manufacturing employers in the region.

The former Congresswoman says she empathizes with the struggles of business owners.

“As a small business owner, my business was founded in 1946 by my Grandfather. We are a light manufacturing; we do pharmaceutical and food packaging. We also owned a newspaper. I was the publisher of our newspaper before we sold it, so I know what it’s like to be in the news. We are just grateful to have an opportunity to see what’s going on here,” says Tenney.

Tenney touted her pro-business stances including Made in America policies, getting tough on China and promoting a positive manufacturing oriented business climate in the United States.

The Republican faces Democratic incumbent Anthony Brindisi in a rematch this November.