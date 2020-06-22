Claudia Tenney takes on George Phillips in Republican Primary

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tomorrow, citizens across the state will take to the polls and cast their votes in primaries.

Of the many elections on the ballot, one could have a significant impact come November.

George Phillips is running for the Republican nomination for the 22nd Congressional District.

Earlier today, Phillips held a small rally in front of his campaign’s headquarters in Johnson City.

The American History teacher at Seton and SUNY Broome is urging those who are able to turn out tomorrow and show their support.

“This is an incredibly important part of the republic, people coming out and voting, even in a difficult time like this. We’d be honored to have your support. I’ve met 10-thousand people on doors and phone calls. The stories I’ve heard from people in this community are just incredible. We’re deeply thankful. I’d like to represent you and serve you in the United States Congress. Help make that a reality tomorrow by getting out to the polls,” says Phillips.

Phillips is going head-to-head with former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who was ousted from Congress in 2018 by Democrat Anthony Brindisi.

Tenney believes that she will be victorious tomorrow, and that, alongside her endorsement from President Trump, she has what it takes to reclaim her seat come November.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime election. It is the most important election. As I said, socialism is on the ballot. This is the difference between common sense and chaos. I’m the person that’s going to take this seat back for the Republicans. We need to unite after this primary, and come together, and make sure we take this seat back,” says Tenney.

Due to restrictions from COVID-19, be sure to check which locations will be open for voting tomorrow.

You can find your nearest polling location by visiting Elections.NY.Gov.