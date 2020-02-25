Claudia Tenney responds to Anthony Brindisi’s re-election announcement

BINGHAMTON, NY – The woman Brindisi defeated in 2018 is reacting to the Congressman’s official announcement yesterday that he is seeking another term.

Republican Claudia Tenney says Brindisi’s announcement in Binghamton yesterday came as no surprise as he’s been raising campaign funds and airing TV commercials.

Tenney is drawing a stark contrast between the freshman Democrat and the policies of President Trump, who won the 22nd Congressional District by 16 points in 2016.

“He is not a moderate and not a centrist. In fact, he never has been. He was very liberal in the New York State Assembly. He was one of the most left-wing members of the State Assembly. He was tied for dead last as the most liberal member. And now he’s gone on to Washington to try to masquerade as some kind of centrist but he’s really not,” says Tenney.

Tenney is in a primary battle for the Republican nomination with George Phillips of Endwell.