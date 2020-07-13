Claudia Tenney raises almost $400,000

BINGHAMTON, NY – With Election Day under four months away, one congressional candidate has secured a substantial amount of money to fund her campaign.

Claudia Tenney’s campaign was able to raise nearly $400,000 last quarter.

After winning the GOP Primary in late June, Tenney is set to take on Democratic congressman

Anthony Brindisi for New York’s 22nd district seat in congress.

Tenney’s campaign brought in mainly small dollar donations, 50 dollars or lower.

However, she did receive donations from all eight counties inside the 22nd district.