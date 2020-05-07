Claudia Tenney questions a New York State nursing home rule

BINGHAMTON, NY – GOP Congressional candidate Claudia Tenney is joining a chorus of other Republicans in the state in questioning New York’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.

Tenney is particularly critical of a rule issued by the Cuomo administration in March that required nursing homes to accept COVID-19 positive patients coming out of hospitals.

The former Congresswoman says the mandate put other vulnerable seniors at risk.

An organization representing long-term care facilities in New York has objected to the rule for many weeks.

Governor Cuomo later threatened to investigate the adult care centers for how they treated coronavirus patients.

Nearly 5,000 COVID deaths in the state have been attributed to nursing homes.

Tenney says the recovering patients should have remained in hospitals because they’re better equipped to treat them and that most hospitals Upstate had plenty of space especially given the suspension of elective procedures.

Tenney suspects a financial motivation.

“In terms of reimbursing hospitals versus a nursing home, because of the acuity level of care, nursing homes tend to get less reimbursement than a hospital would. And so it concerns me that I don’t know if the Governor was cutting corners and moving people into nursing homes but then putting seniors at grave risk,” says Tenney.

Tenney is calling on the US Justice Department and the state’s Medicaid Inspector General to investigate the mandate.

Cuomo has said that any nursing homes that felt they were ill-equipped to treat coronavirus patients were instructed to reach out to the state health department for help.