Claudia Tenney holds another “Back the Blue” rally

BINGHAMTON, NY – Republican challenger Claudia Tenney continues to hammer away at what she claims is Congressman Anthony Brindisi’s lack of support for law enforcement.

Tenney was joined by New York State GOP chairman Nick Langworthy for another Back The Blue rally outside her campaign office in Binghamton.

The former Congresswoman says Brindisi voted for a House bill that would eliminate qualified immunity for cops, allowing trial lawyers to file frivilous lawsuits against them.

She says Brindisi’s bill to defund communities that try to defund the police is a sham.

“It is a bill to rehabilitate his bad record on supporting law enforcement and that’s all it is. The bill has no teeth. It doesn’t really have any significance. He calls it bi-partisan. Every bill I put out was bi-partisan. Just because you’ve introduced hundreds of bills that are bi-partisan should not be how a representative should be judged. You should be judged on your votes,” says Tenney.

Tenney was joined by two representatives of unions representing State Police who have endorsed her.

Langworthy says Tenney will fight for the people.

“She says what she means and she means what she says. She’s a fighter for our security, a fighter for our livelihoods, a fighter for law enforcement, a fighter for our freedoms and a fighter for the greatest country in the world and she does not apologize for it,” says Langworthy.

Brindisi’s campaign says the defunding cities bill is anything but a sham and is co-sponsored by Upsate Republican representatives Tom Reed and Elise Stefanik.

His spokesman says her attacks on her fellow Upstate Republicans shows why she never got anything done during her two years in office.