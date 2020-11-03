Claudia Tenney casts vote

UTICA, NY – Republican candidate for Congress Claudia Tenney says she’s feeling confident today in her rematch with Democrat Anthony Brindisi.

Tenney voted early this morning in her hometown of New Hartford, a suburb of Utica.

Then she spent the day traveling throughout the district, meeting with supporters outside of polling places, including one in the Town of Binghamton.

Tenney says turnout seems particularly high in rural areas of the 22nd Congressional District which bodes well for her campaign.

She’s also counting on coattails from President Trump.

4 years ago, she was elected to Congress with Trump on the ballot, but then lost to Brindisi 2 years ago in a non-presidential year.