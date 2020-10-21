Claudia Tenney and Steve Scalise tour CMP Advance Mechanical Solutions

BINGHAMTON, NY – Republican Congressional candidate Claudia Tenney brought a Washington D-C heavy hitter with her to Binghamton today as she seeks to win back her seat.

Tenney was joined by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana on a tour of the CMP Advance Mechanical Solutions facility on Bevier Street.

CMP produces metal products for a wide range of manufacturers.

Scalise has been a member of the House Republican leadership since the time Tenney represented the 22nd District in 2017 and 2018.

In 2017, Scalise was shot and seriously wounded by a gunman during a baseball practice among members of Congress.

He says Tenney worked hard for her district and is needed back in Washington.

And he calls the 22nd District one of the most high-profile races in the country.

“There’s 435 seats in Congress. There might be about 35 seats that are heavily contested nationally. It’s a top priority of mine to get Claudia back in Washington, fighting with us to get this country back on track,” says Scalise.

Tenney says many small and mid-size manufacturers, like her printing company, are struggling during the pandemic.

However, she says the tax cuts and regulatory reforms pushed through when she was in Congress have laid the ground work for a faster recovery.

Tenney says CMP continues to be busy.

“They told us today, I didn’t even ask, how great the tax cuts have worked for them, adding jobs and improving their profitability. And also being able to do more for their employees. So, it was good to hear that,” says Tenney.

Scalise is spending the day in Binghamton with Tenney.

Her rematch with Democrat Anthony Brindisi takes place on November 3rd, although early voting begins on Saturday.

See full interviews below: