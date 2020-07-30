Claudia Tenney accuses Anthony Brindisi of being anti-police

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Republican candidate for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, which includes Binghamton, is criticizing Anthony Brindisi for his record with police.

Claudia Tenney held a news conference outside the Binghamton Police Station on Hawley Street this afternoon.

She attacked Brindisi for defunding the police in a bill that she says does not accomplish the goal of honoring George Floyd.

The candidate pointed out that a significant amount of money was cut for first-aid kits, resuscitators, radars, and other important items.

Tenney also criticized New York State for opening up police personnel records.

“I don’t mind making sure we hold our police officers accountable, but when personnel records and all these records are on there, it really impinges on it. It makes it impossible for the police department itself to discipline employees that aren’t doing the right job, or to give them encouragement to do a better job as time goes on,” says Tenney.

A spokesperson for Brindisi called out Tenney for failing to acknowledge that Brindisi stands up to his own party, having recently introduced legislation that would punish cities that defund the police.

The spokesperson also accused Tenney of overlooking the facts and politicizing the police at a time of crisis.