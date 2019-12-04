City of Binghamton winter parking rules in effect

From the Office of Mayor David:

(BINGHAMTON, N.Y.) — The City of Binghamton’s winter alternate side parking rules will begin Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 and remain in effect until March 15, 2020.

The policy allows for safe and efficient snow plowing of all City streets.

In addition, during snow events motorists are strongly encouraged to move vehicles off streets and into driveways or parking lots at City parks to allow snow plows and emergency crews to keep streets clear.

For questions, residents should contact the Binghamton Police Traffic Division: (607) 772-7095.

Alternate side parking includes the following guidelines:

· On even calendar days, park on the even side of the street until 5 p.m.

· On odd calendar days, park on the odd side of the street until 5 p.m.

· The change in parking occurs each day at 5 p.m. For example, since Dec. 1 is an odd day, vehicles must be moved to the even side of the street at 5 p.m. Residents should think, “Park for tomorrow.”

· Rules are in effect 24 hours per day.

· Alternate side parking rules apply to all City streets, including those with parking on only one side.

· Streets with no parking on both sides of the street remain no parking zones on both sides of the street. In these cases, alternate side parking does not apply.

· Rules do not apply for kiosk parking.

The following areas are exempt from alternate side parking rules:

· ALL KIOSK PARKING

· ALFRED STREET, between Grand and Lookout Streets

· CLINTON STREET, between Glenwood Avenue and Jarvis Street

· CONKLIN AVENUE, between South Washington Street and the State Street Bridge off-ramp

· COURT STREET, between the Court Street Bridge and Fayette Street

· CRANDALL STREET, between Clinton Street and dead-end.

· DELAVAN AVENUE, between Iva Avenue and the dead-end to the northeast

· FAYETTE STREET, between Court and Susquehanna Street

· FLORENCE AVENUE, between Eaton Place and Leroy Street

· FRONT STREET, between Riverside Drive and Leroy Street.

· HARRISON STREET, between Matthews Street and West End Avenue

· JUDSON AVENUE, between Lorraine and Glenwood Avenue

· KING AVENUE, between St. John Avenue and Walnut Street

· LOOKOUT STREET, between Telegraph and Alfred Streets

· LOURDES ROAD, between Riverside Drive and the dead-end to the north

· MCDONALD AVENUE, between Front St. and Front St.

· MINERVA AVENUE, between Grand Boulevard and Schubert Street

· MITCHELL AVENUE, between Vestal Avenue and Morris Street

· OAK STREET, between Gaines St. and Prospect Street

· PARK AVENUE, between Vestal Avenue and Morris Street

· PARK STREET, between Schubert and Harrison Streets

· PROSPECT STREET, between Front Street and Glenwood Avenue

· RONAN STREET, between Baxter and Prospect Streets (odd side only)

· SEMINARY AVENUE, between Chestnut Street and Laurel Avenue

· WEST STREET, between Clinton and Phelps Streets