City of Binghamton to give out free school supplies to those in need

BINGHAMTON, NY – Hundreds of Binghamton students in need have the opportunity to grab a free backpack and school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Representatives from CARES and Mayor Rich David announced a plan to get 760 backpacks full of school supplies out to kids in need for this semester.

The total is the highest number the program has distributed since its inception in 2017.

Supplies will be given out Tuesday and Thursday from 10 to noon each day.

Mayor David says this will lessen the burden of school shopping for families in poverty.

“I think that as students across the country prepare to navigate a new kind of learning experience this school year, many of the families are at the same time facing unprecedented financial challenges due to COVID-19. So by partnering with CARES, we are able to provide school supplies to hundreds of Binghamton students,” says David.

Students must be in attendance to receive the free items, which are first come, first serve.

Tomorrow’s distribution sites are Roosevelt Elementary, the Lee Barta Center, Saratoga Apartments, and East Middle School.

For Thursday, supplies can be found at Horace Mann, Woodrow Wilson and Benjamin Franklin Elementary schools.