City of Binghamton teams up with CHOW and Change Coalition to fight hunger

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mayor Rich David announced a partnership that will help battle hunger, especially in the Black community.

The City of Binghamton is teaming up with CHOW and the Change Coalition to provide $105,000 worth of upgrades and donations toward facilities across the city.

The city will allocate $55,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds towards kitchen infrastructure upgrades at several local Black churches.

Another $25,000 will go toward purchasing supplies, such as food and paper products, for the churches’ community meal programs.

A final $20,000 will go to CHOW to fund its efforts.

Among those in attendance was the founder of the Change Coalition, Jamar Johnson.

Johnson says change is here, change is now, and change is forever.

He says this partnership will help bridge the gap between the community and the city, and start bringing the change he’s been waiting to see.



“When change comes, you grab a hold of it and you fly into the future, and you go boldly. So, we’re not so much focused on what has been done before COVID and before George Floyd. We’re focused on what we’re going to do together, united. And yes, I do believe that it’s this unity that will bridge the gap. It’s the teamwork that’s going to bridge the gap,” says Johnson.

Mayor David says the city will be funding these meal programs again next year, with plans to extend the number of community partners.