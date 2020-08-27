City of Binghamton teams up with CARES to give away free backpacks and school supplies

BINGHAMTON, NY – The city of Binghamton has been teaming up with a local nonprofit organization to get school supplies to children ahead of the new school year.

At Horace Mann Elementary School this morning, CARES gave out approximately 115 backpacks for families who are in financial distress.

The bags were loaded with important school supplies like notebooks, folders, pens and pencils.

CARES Board Member Hajra Aziz says she is involved in the community and wanted to make sure students had what they needed for the fall.

“We live in a very high poverty area, especially now as we’re experiencing the pandemic, so it put a lot of families in precarious situations. We’re still asked to live normally and educate and go to school and all of these good things, so we’re just looking to provide certain resources, much needed resources, to the families in the area,” says Aziz.

Children were able to choose the color of the bag they wanted, from red, green, blue, black, and several other colors.

They were also able to pick up the free lunch at Horace Mann that the school had been giving out since the pandemic started.